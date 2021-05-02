Michael passed away on April 26, 2021 in Oceano, Ca. He was born February 7, 1989 in San Luis Obispo, Ca. He recently just moved back to Guadalupe, Ca. to live with his cousin who was like his sister, Alexis Cabandong.
Michael was very outgoing and never let what people thought hold him back. He was always dressed fresh with the best outfits, clean shoes and a fly hat. He loved to express himself by rapping and recording his one of a kind lyrics. He was the life of the party with his "THIZZ" face and made everyone laugh. He was deeply loved and will be deeply missed. Michael was a Hustler until the end.
Michael is survived by his father, Michael Flores of San Luis Obispo, brother Angel Campos ABHAA, of Oceano, Ca., his sister Angel Flores of San Luis Obispo and his kids Silas and Zynan Hamblin of Arroyo Grande, Ca. Michael is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, grandmother, nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mom Reina Sylva, his sister Cecilia Solano, his grandfathers, and grandmother. Services will be held at Marshall Spoo Sunset Funeral Chapel in Grover Beach on Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4pm. Burial services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the mortuary beginning at 9am with burial to follow at Guadalupe Cemetery. 02
Don't cry for me, I will be okay. Heaven is my home now and this is where I'll stay. Don't cry for me, I'm where I belong. I want you to be happy and try to stay strong. Don't cry for me, it was just my time. But I will see you someday on the other side. Don't cry for me, I am not alone. The angels are with me to welcome me home. Don't cry for me, I have no fear. All my pain is gone, and Jesus took my tears. Don't cry for me, this is not the end. I'll be waiting here for you when we meet again.
