Michael J Spence died on Saturday, March 9th, at home with his family. He was born on January 27, 1954, as the fifth generation in Orcutt, California. He leaves behind Cheryl Kay (Lyon) Spence, his wife of 42 years; a son, Adam Michael Spence and a daughter, Tamra Jane Spence. He is survived by three brothers: Matthew D. Spence and family, Douglas P. Spence and family, David P. Spence and family, all living in Santa Maria and Lompoc; and a sister: Michelle J. (Spence) Gulledge and family, in Alabama.
Mike was a great guy who would help anyone who asked him. He often said he was a jack of all trades, and a master of many. He had a patent for an invention he was proud of receiving. He loved more than anything to take someone fishing. He was an honored Boy Scout, Troop 87 leader for many years, Pinewood Derby Track designer, Order of the Arrow member, and helped build the original Boy Scout Camp Rancho Allegra.
For many years Mike was “The Real Santa” for many families in the Santa Maria Valley. A title he held with extreme honor.
No services will be held at this time, but if you get a chance to “wet a line”, think of Mike.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to either the Blood Bank or the Friends of Lopez Lake for tree planting.
