Michael Gene Lewis of Santa Maria died of natural causes in his sleep at his home in Santa Maria, on October 12, 2018.
“Mike” was born in Atlantic, Iowa, in 1945, to Garnet Mae Lewis and her husband Gene, who was on active duty with the U.S. Navy Fleet Radio Unit.
He moved with his family from Iowa to California's San Fernando Valley in the 1950's, and spent his formative years there.
He completed his high school years in San Fernando Valley, and attended Pierce College – Eventually moving to Ventura, following his parent's move when his parents left the valley to start a business in Ventura.
He married JoAnn Pannel, a San Fernando Valley girl. Together they had a child, Victoria (Vicki), who was born in Ventura. Shortly thereafter they moved to Detroit Michigan, but soon left the snow country to return to the land of ‘silk and money' as they called it (California).
Mike was addicted to automobile service and repair. He eventually left the family business of rebuilding transmissions, and gravitated to the nationwide sales of automatic transmission parts, where he remained for most of his career.
Mike was preceded in death in the year 2006 by his beloved mother Garnet, and his daughter Victoria.
He eventually moved to Santa Maria to be closer to his greater family and found his long-term ‘home', and put his life and soul to working as a sales associate and coach at the Santa Maria Home Depot, which – there's no doubt about it – he considered as his ‘2nd home'.
He is survived by his adoring father Gene, and his step-mom Patricia, and sisters Marilee DeBaun of Ventura, Debbie Sue Lorenz of Santa Maria, and Mrs. Patricia (Mrs. Dr. David Ouellet) of Nipomo, over 30+ nephews and nieces, and his beloved granddaughters Katie and Gina.
Oh yes; and a bunch of golfing and fishing ‘left undone', I'm sure he'd say, if he were here to say, and of course he is here in spirit.
Composed by his father, Gene M. Lewis, 10-17-2018
