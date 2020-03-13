Michael Charles Knocke
Michael Charles Knocke

Michael Charles Knocke

Loving Husband, Father, Son, and Brother. You will be greatly missed by many. “Rock solid for life.”

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman

Mortuary & Crematory

(805) 922-8463

www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

