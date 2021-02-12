Merto Domingcil Antonio, 62, of Aiea died on Jan 22 at Pali Momi Medical Center, Honolulu, HI. Born in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte, Philippines, he was a former project manager for Nan Inc. & Hako Plumbing. Private services for immediate family only. Survived by wife, Evangeline Antonio of Aiea; sons, Roman Cruz of Santa Maria, CA & Leonard (Kara) Antonio of Front Royal, VA; & daughter Genevieve Antonio of Honolulu; three grandchildren: Collette, Vera, and Ashton Antonio. Merto was preceded in death by his Father, Vincente B. Antonio & nephew, Nicholas C. Antonio.
