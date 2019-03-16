Try 3 months for $3
Melisa Ann Camp

Melisa passed away at Kindred Hospital in Ontario, CA on January 31, 2019.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 3pm (with the service starting at 4pm) at the Lake Marie Valley Club, 2327 Fallen Leaf Dr, Orcutt, California, 93455.

the life of: Melisa Ann Camp
