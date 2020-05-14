Melba Jean (Roberson) Hawkins, 79 of Santa Maria passed away Saturday May 9, 2020. She was born in Scipio Oklahoma on November 5th 1940 to Chester Henry Roberson & Sybil Lucina (Motley) Roberson. After moving permanently to the Santa Maria area she attended local schools and graduated from Santa Maria School in 1958. Shortly after graduating High School She met & married the love of her life in 1959 Richard Hawkins they met in Sunday school at the Nazarene church that was located on the corner of Mill & Vine here in Santa Maria while he was stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base. She was preceded in death by her parents and Sister Linda Reynolds. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Daughter Lisa Hawkins, grandson Kyle Hawkins, Granddaughters Amanda Parrotta (Daniel) of Sierra Vista, AZ, & Victoria Silveria (Joe). Sisters Arletta Chapple (Larry) (Santa Maria), & Diane Roberson of McAlester, Oklahoma. Brothers Russell Roberson (Santa Maria), Kenny Roberson (Nipomo), & Chester Dean Roberson (Santa Maria) and an adopted brother Don Brandon (Sharon) (Santa Maria) and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was proud of her native American heritage, Choctaw & Cherokee. Services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 with a viewing at Dudley Hoffman from 12-1pm followed by a Graveside service at 1:30PM. Officiated by her brother in Law Pastor Bill Reynolds of House of Faith Church and assisted by Pastor Maureen Rickman. Services are under the direction of Dudley Hoffman.