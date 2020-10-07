You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meggon Elva Anderson
0 entries

Meggon Elva Anderson

October 1, 2020

  • 0
Anderson Meggon.jpg

Meggon Anderson peacefully passed away October first, 2020 after a long and eventful life. In addition to enjoying her time with family, she volunteered with Partners in Caring in Santa Maria.

Born in Los Angeles, she attended Hollywood High, and earned a degree in Classical Music and business at UCLA.

She enjoyed a varied career in the Aerospace industry, and retired in Santa Maria with her husband of 34 years. She was preceded in death by her son, Robert Folkerts, and survived by her husband John, daughter Margarita, five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Memorial services are planned for a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Meggon Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News