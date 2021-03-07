Maynard “Bud” Beall, 76, of Santa Maria passed away peacefully on Friday, February 26th at Marian Medical Center. Maynard was born August 4th, 1944 in Santa Maria to Ivan and Geraldine Beall. Maynard graduated from Santa Maria High School in 1962 and married Janice Hicks in 1965. He opened his first gas station in 1965, and in 1970 purchased the Mobil station on 1038 E. Main Street from Ron Maas. Maynard was proud to be a Mobil dealer for over 25 years.
He lived all of his life in Santa Maria and loved his community. Maynard was a Masonic Past Master, president of the Santa Maria Shriners, member of the Santa Maria Elks, and a member of the Gloria Dei church. Maynard lived a life full of love, giving, and helping others. He was known for cooking great Santa Maria style BBQ and using his gift of BBQ to help and celebrate local veterans, youth sports, families and children in need, and the California Highway Patrol. We are incredibly grateful to have had such a loving, giving, and supportive father, grandfather, brother, uncle and husband.
He meant so much to so many. He was put on Earth to give and to help others. It was his purpose and we thank God for the gift of his life and all the time we were able to spend with him.
Maynard is survived by his wife of 25 years Marian Beall, daughter and son-in-law Erin and Ken Maas, sons Eric and Darren Beall, four grandchildren Ryan, Lauren, and Lindsey Maas, Harrison Beall, brother Gerald Beall and sister Etha Wristen.
The family would like to express their gratitude to all the doctors and nurses that helped care for our father and their dedication to his comfort and wellbeing.
A memorial service for family members will be held March 12th. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the summer pending removal of COVID-19 restrictions.
