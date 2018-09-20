1950 Elks Rodeo Queen
Mavi Gonzales, 86 years old, beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to meet the Lord on Thursday, September 13, 2018. Mavi was the youngest of three children, born February 28, 1932 in Yuma, Arizona to Tranquilino and Carmen Gonzales. Mavi is survived by her six daughters, Diana Lemke of San Luis Obispo, Patricia Moffitt (Mitchell) of Merritt Island, Florida, Mavi Ann Brockway (Dennis) of Yorba Linda, Kathryn Fuerch (Wes) of Santa Maria, Laura Weidemann (Fred) of Redlands, and Susan Hottinger (Ski) of Livermore, as well as 15 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She is proceeded by her father Tranquilino and mother Carmen, brothers John Gilbert and Manuel, sister Rita, and the love of her life and husband of 64 years, Leonard A. Gonzales.
Mavi spent her early years in Santa Maria, California with her family where she attended St. Mary's of the Assumption Elementary School and graduated from Santa Maria High School. She was known for her wonderful sense of style, magnetic smile and captivating beauty. In 1950, she became the Elks Rodeo Queen representing Guadalupe, California. At the age of 13, she met the love of her life, Leonard, at a family wedding. After an eight-year romance, they married on April 12th, 1953 at Saint Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church. The adventure of her life would soon begin.
Mavi travelled and lived throughout the United States and overseas and became a dedicated and supportive officer's wife. Mavi was able to experience many different cultures throughout her travels. She found herself living in foreign places such as Misawa, Japan and Wiesbaden, Germany. Living in these locations provided her with opportunities to visit Spain, France, Italy and other neighboring countries. Throughout this period, Mavi gave birth to six daughters, during which time she became involved in their Catholic upbringing by volunteering as a catechism teacher.
After 21 years of moving within the United States and abroad, Mavi returned home to Santa Maria, California where her husband Leonard retired from the United States Air Force. At this time, Mavi was able to spend valuable time with her father until his passing. As her six daughters grew up, she volunteered as a troop leader for their Blue Bird troops. Mavi then went on to work at the Employment Development Department where she not only honed her accounting skills, but also met colleagues who became her lifelong friends.
Mavi took pride watching her six daughters further their educations and start their own families. Her biggest source of joy came from the special relationships she formed with her grandchildren through creating special, individual bonds with each one of them. She became a pivotal person in each of their lives, and her grandchildren always felt loved, secure and spoiled by her.
In her golden years, she found her second home at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She became involved with the SEARCH family group, the church finance committee and other various fundraising events. Her most fulfilling role was that of Lead Eucharistic Minister in which she continued to serve the members of her community until illness prevented her from fulfilling her duties. Mavi's weekly attendance at Mass, along with her regal presence, was something many of her friends and community members will always remember.
Mavi spent the last chapter of her life in Livermore, California where, despite her failing health, she continued to experience new adventures, meet new people and positively impact her caregivers' lives. She was able to close the last page of her life in peace with the soft surrender of her will to that of our Lord.
The Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 27, 2018, Chapel of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home, 600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, California 93454. Mass at 10:00 am on Friday, September 28, 2018 will be held at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 966 West Orchard, Santa Maria, California 93458. Procession to Santa Maria Cemetery, 1501 South College Drive, Santa Maria, California, 93454 will immediately following the Mass.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.