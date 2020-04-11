× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Maureen “Moe” Asmussen, 70, passed away at home with family on April 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Moe was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 27, 1949 to James and Agnes McGuire. She was the fourth oldest of eight children. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1961, where Moe attended school, including both Santa Maria High School and Ernest Righetti High School, where she graduated in 1967.

In 1976, Moe married Clint Asmussen. They were married until Clint's passing in 2013.

Moe worked at Safeway as a meat cutter and in 1977 became the administrative secretary for Gary Silva Trucking. In 1981, Moe and Clint started C & M Trucking and continued that journey until Clint's retirement in 2012. Moe worked for Union Asphalt/Coast Rock as a secretary, batch plant dispatcher, and human resource manager. She was also the OSHA safety officer for Union Asphalt, Cal Portland, and Hansen Aggregates.

With over 35 years in the rock and sand trucking industry, Moe established many friendships along the way. Moe and Clint were known for their willingness to always help others, to always have an open door to their home, and for their circle of close friends that were their second family.