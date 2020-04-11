Maureen “Moe” Asmussen, 70, passed away at home with family on April 3, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
Moe was born in Roswell, New Mexico, on May 27, 1949 to James and Agnes McGuire. She was the fourth oldest of eight children. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1961, where Moe attended school, including both Santa Maria High School and Ernest Righetti High School, where she graduated in 1967.
In 1976, Moe married Clint Asmussen. They were married until Clint's passing in 2013.
Moe worked at Safeway as a meat cutter and in 1977 became the administrative secretary for Gary Silva Trucking. In 1981, Moe and Clint started C & M Trucking and continued that journey until Clint's retirement in 2012. Moe worked for Union Asphalt/Coast Rock as a secretary, batch plant dispatcher, and human resource manager. She was also the OSHA safety officer for Union Asphalt, Cal Portland, and Hansen Aggregates.
With over 35 years in the rock and sand trucking industry, Moe established many friendships along the way. Moe and Clint were known for their willingness to always help others, to always have an open door to their home, and for their circle of close friends that were their second family.
Moe is survived by her daughter Cheryl Tatman- Moore (Jarrett Fejes) of Santa Maria, CA, her son Jim (Maggie) Tatman of Paso Robles, CA, and her grandchildren: Deven Moore, Emilee Moore, Cambree Moore, Wyatt Fejes and Jenna Tatman, and her stepchildren Patrick Asmussen and Stacey Brodish of Santa Maria. She is also survived by her sisters, Colleen (Steve) Bollerman of Santee, CA; Erin McGuire of Santa Maria, and her brothers Mike McGuire of Seattle, WA and Tim (Valerie) McGuire of Gilbert, AZ; her stepsisters Barbara (Wayne) Novo of Westwood, CA and Beth (Brad) Johnson of Pismo Beach, CA, and numerous nieces and nephews, including her nephew Bubba, who carried on Clint's passion for truck driving. She is remembered and loved by extended family in Hereford, Texas. She is preceded in death by her husband, Clint in March 2013, her brothers Pat and Danny, and her sister Kathy.
Moe's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Aarons and all of the staff at Mission Hope Cancer Center. They always graced Moe with smiles, laughter, and positivity. We are also grateful for the outstanding staff of Dignity Hope Hospice who allowed her to pass in peace in the comfort of her home with such care.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Dignity Hospice, 124 S. College Drive, Santa Maria, CA, 93454. A Celebration of Life will take place at a date to be determined.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
