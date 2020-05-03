Matthew William Clair Redmond, Sr. was born August 5, 1934, in Lexington, Mississippi to the late Lincoln and Virginia Redmond. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 25, 2020.
Following high school, Matthew enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country for 20 years. After retiring from the Air Force, he became a Sears and Roebuck Associate, where he worked in the Appliance Department for 20 years.
Matthew was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Santa Maria, and dedicated himself to his church community. He was also an active member of the local Elks Lodge until his health would no longer allow him to participate. He assisted the local community through numerous church and Elk Lodge charities.
In June, 1967, he married Doris M. Smoot at the Wedding Chapel of the Bells in Las Vegas, Nevada. Love, as he called her, preceded him in death.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children, Matthew William Clair Redmond, Jr. (Carolyn), Kenneth Dewayne Redmond, Maria Redmond Sagoe (Marvin), Peggy Brown (James), Neva Franklin (James), Thomas Redmond, 8 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren and a host of other nieces, nephews and relatives.
Matthew will be dearly missed by family and friends.
A private Interment will be held at Santa Maria Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Matthew's name to:
First United Methodist Church of Santa Maria
311 South Broadway
Santa Maria, CA 93454
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
