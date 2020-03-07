Matthew Nelson

Matthew's life journey came to an end February 7, 2020 at the age of 61, in Pueblo, Colorado, when he received his angel wings. Matthew had influenza A and with his respiratory illness, he could not fight it off. Matthew was surrounded by family and the amazing hospital staff and nurses at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, constantly by his side.

Matthew loved Colorado and the old west, the folklore, nature at its best. He settled in Trinidad, Colorado living above the historic Mantelli's Bar, built in the 1800's, still owned by the Mantelli family. Matthew was a right-hand man and friend to the bar owner, Pat Mantelli.

Matthew was a care giver to many, taking care of his parents until their passing. He always shared what he had. He worked in the foundries, in forestry as a camp grounds keeper, odd jobs to keep busy. His friends would take him to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life every year in Trinidad, a tradition he carried with him from California. Not in the best of health himself, he was excited to walk one lap.