Matthew Nelson

Matthew's life journey came to an end February 7, 2020 at the age of 61, in Pueblo, Colorado, when he received his angel wings. Matthew had influenza A and with his respiratory illness, he could not fight it off. Matthew was surrounded by family and the amazing hospital staff and nurses at Parkview Hospital in Pueblo, constantly by his side.
Matthew loved Colorado and the old west, the folklore, nature at its best. He settled in Trinidad, Colorado living above the historic Mantelli's Bar, built in the 1800's, still owned by the Mantelli family. Matthew was a right-hand man and friend to the bar owner, Pat Mantelli.
Matthew was a care giver to many, taking care of his parents until their passing. He always shared what he had. He worked in the foundries, in forestry as a camp grounds keeper, odd jobs to keep busy. His friends would take him to the American Cancer Society Relay for Life every year in Trinidad, a tradition he carried with him from California. Not in the best of health himself, he was excited to walk one lap.
Matthew was born April 9, 1958 to Stanley C. and Peggy A. Nelson in Lancaster, California. The family moved to Santa Maria in 1960, following his dad's employment with Convair/General Dynamics. Matthew is survived by his sisters, Linda L. Nelson and Terry J. Reagan of Santa Maria, California as well as numerous cousins across the United States, Norway and Scotland. He is also survived by his beloved cat, “Cat” who his neighbors have graciously adopted.
Matthew attended local elementary schools, Righetti High School and graduated from Delta High. A great lover of sports, he played baseball with the Babe Ruth League and scouting. He followed all of the teams, baseball, football, basketball. Sports were always on. He was a great lover of music, and the radio was always on.
Matthew was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Peggy Nelson. Per his request, there will be no services. He will be placed in the Dudley Hoffman's Memory Gardens, close to his Mom and Dad.
To those who knew Matthew, remember his spirit and his kind heart. I know he would ask you to return the favor, be kind. Help a neighbor, friend. Just be there.
