Matthew Michael Tabon

Matthew, 14, of Santa Maria, California, passed away on April 30, 2019 at home. He was born in San Luis Obispo as a 3 month preemie at Sierra Vista Medical Center. He was the first of the twins coming into this world. He lived in Santa Maria with his family and was a freshman at Pioneer Valley High School.
Matthew loved hunting, fishing, skeet shooting, paint balling, and of course his video games.
He was mechanically talented and could take apart and put together anything he touched.
He is survived by his father, Miguel and mother Tina Tabon, twin sister Madison Tabon, his Lola Connie Tabon of Santa Maria, and Grandpa Bob LoCicero of Downey, California.
Matthew was preceded in death by his Lolo, Merit Tabon, Grammy Toni LoCicero, and Grandma Lois LoCicero.
Visitation is on Sunday, May 5th, 2019, from 3pm-5pm with Rosary to follow at Dudley Hoffman. Funeral Mass will be on Monday, May 6th, 2019, at 1 pm at St. Louis de Montfort with burial to follow at Santa Maria Cemetery. Reception immediately following.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
