On July 5, 2019, Matilda (Till) Watso was called home to be with our Lord and her beloved husband of 71 years, Sam Watso.
Till was born on July 19, 1923 in Lodi, California. After living in the Central Valley of California and Portland, Oregon, she moved to San Francisco in 1943. She met the love of her life, Sam Watso, in 1944. They married the following year and eventually had three children: Marsha, Mark, and David. She worked as a salesperson at a clothing store for years, but she would say that her most important role was that of a mother.
Till grew up in poverty during the depression. Her family survived through dedication to hard work and to each other. She never forgot what it was like to be poor and, because of her upbringing, helped those less fortunate than herself.
Till is survived by her children Marsha Miller, Mark (Cheryl) Watso, and David (Linda) Watso. She is also survived by her grandchildren: James (Gina) Portolan, Daniel Portolan, Misty (Wyatt) Bradshaw, Todd (Catie) Watso, Shannon Watso, Robbie Watso, and great grandchildren: Olivia Portolan, Ashlyn Bradshaw, and A.J. Watso. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Sam Watso; siblings Lillie Partidos, Lorraine Letcher, Edmund Schmidt, and Norma Hancock; granddaughter Amy Portolan; and son-in-law James Miller.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 11 from 6pm – 7pm in the Chapel of Magner-Maloney followed by a recitation of the holy rosary beginning at 7pm. Funeral mass will be on Friday July 12 at 1pm at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in Orcutt.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
