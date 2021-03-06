Matilda Jimenez, née Robles, (Tillie) 80, passed courageously at her home on Monday March 1, 2020 after her short, but intense struggle with pancreatic cancer. At her passing, Matilda was surrounded by her loving family. Matilda was predeceased by her husband and the love of her life, John Jimenez, Jan18, of this year. John and Tillie had been married for 60 years.
Born January 5, 1941, Tillie had lived her entire life in the Santa Maria area. She was the oldest of nine children born to her parents, Rodolfo and Concepción. Tillie is survived by her siblings, Mary Aguilera, Gloria Robles, Sal Robles, Richard Robles, Margaret Aragon, and Elisa Robles. All of whom live in the Santa Maria area with their families. Tillie was predeceased by her sister Olivia and brothers, Alex and Rudy.
John and Tillie were married in 1960 after a yearlong courtship. They quickly began to realize their dreams of making a home and raising a family in the area. Their oldest daughter, Christine, came a year later and their sons, John Michael and Andrew were soon to follow. John and Tillie belonged to the Catholic Church and were members of all three of the Catholic parishes in town as they moved from different houses in the area.
Beyond the Jimenez-Robles extended family, Tillie was best known for her work in the community. She began her public service as an immigrant social worker for Santa Barbara County. Tillie helped provide so many of the essential needs to the area's migrant farm workers and their families. This led to her active involvement with César Chávez and the National Farm Workers movement in the 1960s and 1970s.
After attending Alan Hancock College and California Polytechnic State University at San Luis Obispo in the 1970s and 1980s, she graduated with a teaching degree and began to fulfill her dream of teaching. Tillie taught Second Grade at Santa Maria's Rice Elementary School for over 16 years. Many in the community fondly remember Tillie as their teacher. Even after her retirement in 2003, Tillie's commitment to the community's young people continued as she worked part-time as a substitute teacher and teacher's aide up until 2015. Matilda Jimenez felt honored to have served Santa Maria as she did.
Many of her family will remember Tillie as an avid reader and a destination shopper, but truly she expressed as her greatest joys being a grandmother and great grandmother. Tillie Jimenez is survived by her children Christine, John Michael, and Andrew; her grandchildren Selena, John David, Andrew, and Eden; and her great granddaughter, Zoey. Tillie will be greatly missed by her survivors, extended family, friends, and many in the community who loved her so very much.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church on Thursday March 11, 2021 at 1:00pm. Tillie will be interred along with her husband John at a ceremony shortly following at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.