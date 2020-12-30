Mathilda J Kroeger Claycamp (Tillie) passed away at the age of 95 in her home in Santa Maria, CA on December 23, 2020. She was born on January 9, 1925 in Ellis, KS. Tillie met her future husband, Vernon Claycamp (Vern) at 18 years of age. They married in August of 1945 and began building their life together in WaKeeney, KS. In 1954 they transported that life and their worldly possessions to Panorama City, CA then relocated to Santa Maria in 1960 where they raised their four children. In 74 years, Vern and Tillie rarely spent a day apart. Tillies greatest pride and joy was watching the progress and accomplishments of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Tillie enjoyed being First Lady during Verns time as Exalted Ruler at Santa Maria Elks lodge 1538. She supported him in volunteer work and loved chairing the decorating committee for all lodge special events. She and Vern visited Elks lodges throughout the West Central Coast as they advanced to State VP then to District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. They made and enjoyed many lasting friendships along the way.
Survivors include their sons Alan, Danny, and Brad, daughter Shirley, their respective spouses, brother Curtis, five Grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The family welcomes donations to your favorite charity to honor Tillie instead of flowers.
To leave a condolence for the family visiit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
