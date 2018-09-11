Marylin K. Cox

Our beautiful Mother passed away peacefully at home on August 28th, 2018. Marylin was born on September 11th, 1922 to Jenny Lind and Rex Kidder in Maryville, Mo. She graduated from Hickman High in Columbia, MO in 1939.Marylin retired in 1985, after 20+ years, from Long Beach City College, where she was Executive Secretary to the Dean of Student Affairs.
Marylin was a great lady. She was devoted to her family and her church. Marylin was an avid reader and gardener and she loved to play bridge. She was very active in her community. She volunteered for Hospice and at the PCPA. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution for over 40 years. She was also a member of the Minerva Club, and the Newcomer's Club, both in Santa Maria, CA.
Marylin was preceded in death by: the love of her life, Donald Cox, in 1991; her parents; her daughter's Linda Ellington, and Alice Hunt; a step-son William Hershey; two Grandchildren, Richard Level and Jerry Montgomery; five Great-Grandchildren; and three brothers. Marylin is survived by her three children and their spouses: Rex Level (Sherry) of Arlington, Texas; Amy Halldorson of Santa Maria, CA; Robert Level (Stephanie) of Santa Maria, CA. She is also survived by five step-children. Marylin is survived by 20 Grandchildren, 36 Great-Grandchildren and six Great Great Grandchildren.
A “celebration of life-open house” is planned for the 17th of September from 1pm to 5pm at her home in Orcutt, CA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.