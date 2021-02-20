On February 9, 2021 Mary 'Veronica' Baker, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at home surrounded by her family. She leaves a great void in our lives and will be greatly missed.
Veronica was born on December 28, 1941 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Veronica made her way to California in 1965. There she met the man of her dreams, Dennis E. Baker. They married in May of 1969 and moved to Santa Maria in 1972. Veronica loved her family and devoted her life to Dennis, her children, and grandchildren. She always looked forward to celebrating holidays with her loved ones and always made it a time to remember.
In 1982, Dennis's job gave them a great opportunity to live in Dubai for 13 years. Veronica embraced all that Dubai had to offer. She volunteered at the school for everything as well as coaching her son's soccer, baseball, and tennis teams. Veronica loved playing tennis, racquetball and enjoyed bowling leagues with friends and family. The family also traveled to Spain, London, Istanbul, Korea, Bangkok, Hong Kong, Cyprus, and Bali.
Veronica had a way with people and was always talking and telling stories to everyone. She would have something to say about everything. Her personality was the greatest. She loved to dance, play bingo, and casino slots. As a member of the LASO club she enjoyed working the food booth at the County Fair and Strawberry Festivals. Being a member, she always looked forward to the yearly trip to Las Vegas, where she was always a lucky winner.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Dennis, her brother Jerry, her daughter, Beatrice, her sons, Rudy, Dennis, and Marc, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Veronica was preceded in death by her mother Abigail Starr, sisters, Frances Chavez and Ellen Starr, and brother, Freddie Starr.
Many heartfelt thanks to those who have reached out to express condolences to the family. Veronica told us to be strong, love each other, and push forward. Let us all take a moment and remember what she meant to us and how she affected our lives for the better.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.