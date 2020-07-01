Mary T. Knaebel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Santa Maria lost one of its brightest lights with the passing of Mary Knaebel on June 24, 2020.

Born and raised in Germany, Mary endured the hardships of WW11. She left Germany to immigrate to Canada with her beloved husband Herby Knaebel. After living and working in Canada, Mary and Herby moved to Santa Maria in 1962. The young couple flourished with opportunities their new life provided. Mary and Herby were both very proud of starting the pottery club in Santa Maria.They were active and generous in local arts and crafts, theater, music, and had a full social life.

Mary is survived by Herbys brother Walter, plus a vast array of friends and caregivers who she considered her family. Her beloved Herby passed away in 2009.

Everyone fortunate enough to know and love this remarkable woman will miss the light she brought to their lives.

At this time, the date and location of the Celebration of Mary T. Knaebels life is uncertain. Hopefully when this virus is behind us, we will be able to gather and remember Mary. In the meantime, pour a coffee with extra cream and enjoy a piece of chocolate.

To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com

Dudley-Hoffman