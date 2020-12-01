Mary “Sissy” Souza was born August 15, 1919 in Oso Flaco, CA and passed away peacefully November 23, 2020 in Guadalupe, CA at the age of 101.
Mary worked at Bonita Packing for several years until her retirement. She was a member of St. Mary's of the Assumption Parish, enjoyed traveling with family members, and playing bingo at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center, and La Maria Mobile Home Park, she especially looked forward to the monthly luncheons shared with her many cousins.
Sissy as she is known as by her entire family is survived by her sister in law Virginia Souza, her numerous nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins. Sissy was preceded in death by her parents Marian and Domingo Souza, her brother Arthur Souza, and sisters Eva Pereira, Laura Souza, and Edith Gomes, her niece Linda Souza, and nephew John Sprinkle.
We would like to thank Dignity Health Hospice, and her caregivers Manuela Rico, and Patty Bedolla, and their families for opening their hearts and homes to her and making her a part of their families, you have become a part of our family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary 1003 E. Stowell Rd., Santa Maria, CA. A rosary and funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, December 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church in the gathering area, 1190 E. Clark Ave, Santa Maria, CA. Due to COVID restrictions we are limited to family only, others are welcome to watch it livestream at www.sldm.org to view please hit the button for the gathering area. All are invited to join the family at the Santa Maria Cemetery 1501 S. College Dr. Santa Maria, for Christian Burial immediately following the mass.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Dignity Health Hospice 124 S. College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454, or to Mission Hope Cancer Center 1325 E. Church St., Santa Maria, CA 93454.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
