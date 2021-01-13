You have permission to edit this article.
Mary Regalado
Mary Regalado

January 3, 2021

Mary Regalado, age 80, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2021. Mary was born in Plainview, Texas. She was a loving wife to Gilbert Regalado of 45 years. Mary and Gilbert together started their family in Santa Maria and had six children. Along with her husband, Mary was preceded by her children Cynthia, Gilbert, Eddie, Steven, and survived by Ron & Vicky Regalado, Jason & Charlotte Regalado and daughter-in-law Debbie Regalado. She was not only a mother to her own but also a mother to many; her house was an open door for all who needed a home cooked meal. Mary was family oriented and loved spending time with her 9 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. She will be forever missed.

