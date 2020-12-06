Mary Myrtle Zoll

Mary Myrtle (Morris) Zoll passed away on December 2, 2020. Mary was born to Clarkson D. and Effie Pearl (Daily) Morris, in Stockton, California on July 26, 1918. The family moved to the South Bay area when she was four years old.
Mary met Ted in Sunday School. They were married April 09, 1939 in Redondo Beach and celebrated 72 years of marriage before his passing in 2012. Together, they raised two daughters; Kathleen Wilding of Nipomo, CA and Carolyn Zoll of Clarkston, WA.
Mary's musical and creative talents were recognized early on. At sixteen, she substituted on Christmas Eve for the organist. She was the permanent organist there from that day until she retired almost 50 years later. She taught piano and organ for many years. The Community Living Christmas Tree was her highlight. At forty five years of service, Mary was honored with a special celebration, at which Mayor Zuliger presented her the Key to the City. Later, (during Ted's final years with US Steel) with a broken arm in a cast, she attended church services in Antioch, CA. The following Sunday, she became their organist and continued playing there until they returned to Redondo Beach. After retirement, they moved to Arroyo Grande, CA, where she became active in music programs. Her enduring faith was always evident in her joy of service.
Mom was a prolific artist. She painted in oil and acrylic. Her artistic side was always present in her flower arrangements, crafts, crocheted bedspreads, table cloths and the flowers she grew.
Bowling was a passion for Mom. She enjoyed volleyball as well.
One of Mary's greatest joys was her grandchildren: Kathy (Robert) Solorio, Anthony (Mercedes) Delia, Loreena Nathe, Timothy (Christine) Miller, Diana (Craig) Bowers and Edmund (Debbie) Miller. Mary has 17 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death, by her husband, Ted, her parents and siblings: Iowa, Glen, Evelyn, Wendell, Lester, and Chester and by Margaret Kohr, her sister-in-law and best friend.
A very special thanks to Ben, Zeny, Yolande, Alfonse, Debby and Renie, at Yokums Residential Care and to Dignity Health Hospice staff for your gentle, kind and loving care in Moms declining days. Our deepest gratitude to each of you.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Mary may be forwarded to Dignity Health Hospice, or Lymphoma & Leukemia Society or the organization of your choice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.