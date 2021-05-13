Morgan Mary.jpg

Mary Morgan, Resident of Santa Maria, CA passed peacefully on April 23rd, 2021, at the age of 86. Mary made her home for nearly 50 years in Santa Maria. She enjoyed a wonderful community filled with art, spirituality, friendships and a deep devotion to all the people involved in each community. She had a curiosity about the world that never faded and a kindness that touched all who knew her. She leaves behind her beloved sons John, Robert and beloved daughters Lori and Joanne.

Service at St. Peter's Church on May 15th, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. In person and Online (Via Zoom) at http://www.stpeterssm.org

