Mary Manriquez Baca
Mary Manriquez Baca

September 6, 2020

Mary Manriquez Baca, 84 passed away on September 6th,2020, Surrounded by her loved ones at home. Mary was born on February 29th, 1936, In the last four years of Mary 's long life she struggled with breast cancer that eventually took her life. Mary is survived by her children, Diana, Ruben, Sylvia, and Rudy Cota. She was a proud grandmother of numerous grandchildren, a loving mother, aunt grandmother and friend always there for others in their time of need. she will be greatly missed by family and friends. In this difficult time the family has decided there will not be a service.

