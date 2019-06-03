Mary was a long time Santa Maria resident and St. Joseph High School graduate (Class of 1974). Mary was also known as “The Vanilla Lady” as a local Watkins Products distributor. She entered her eternal reward on May 9, 2019 surrounded by her living family.
Mary was preceded in death by her living parents, CMSgt (Ret) Eugene and Rosemary Hill; brothers Timothy and Gregory and niece Reanon Hill. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Msgt (Ret) Kent; brothers Patrick and Terrance, sisters Carol Bintz and Barbara Edwards, sister-in-laws Mary Hill, Lynda Hill, Julie Hill and Andrea Prescot; brother-in -laws Timothy Bintz and Douglas Edwards and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial donation to a local SBCA or no-kill animal shelter. Mary adopted her pet dogs from these facilities.
