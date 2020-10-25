We said goodbye to Mary Louise Brown, 86, of Santa Maria, CA on October 12, 2020.
Mary was born in Dotson, Texas on July 21, 1934 to Jesse and Bernice Bogle. She had one sister Elva. She went to Texas Tec University for one year then moved to Fillmore CA to live with her Aunt. While in Fillmore she met her husband of 60 years Neil H. Brown. Then moving to Santa Paula CA where they lived and raised their 3 children for 24 years.
In 1977 they move to Santa Maria CA where they spent the rest of their 60-year marriage together. Mary was a Real Estate Broker and Property Manager for 32 years in Santa Maria. Her business was Brown Realty. Yes, that Mary Brownwhite Cadillac and MGMT PRO on the license plate.
Mary is survived by her sons Matthew (Susi Cassar), Daniel (Susie) and daughter Rachel Wines (Michael); grandchildren Amy Higgins (Greg), David Brown (Yadira), Michael Wines (Alison), Aaron Ranslem (Tamora) and Dillon Brown; and great grandchildren Andrew and Raquel Higgins, Nicholas, John and Delilah Brown, Bradley Wines, and Willow Ranslem.
Neil & Mary loved to camp and travel in their trailer. They had many fond memories of Yosemite.
Mary had a great love for God and her family. She was an avid reader of the Bible and quoted it often. She loved cooking and having holiday parties
The Family would like to thank the nursing staff at Villa Maria and Central Coast Hospice for the wonderful care they took of our mom over the years.
There will be no formal services but donations can be made to Hospice Care.
