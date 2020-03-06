Mary Louise Brimer (Thompson) peacefully went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020 due to complications from multiple illnesses. She passed away at her Redding, CA home surrounded by her family. Mary was born August 30, 1939 in Muskogee, OK. Her family moved to California in the early 1950's and settled in the Santa Maria Valley in the early 1960's.
Mary was an incredibly special lady to all who met her and was loved by many. Her kind, caring, and warm personality always made everyone feel special. Her love and trust in the Lord gave her strength and carried her through the many challenges she endured. Nothing was more important to Mary than family. She was a wonderful wife, mother, friend and confidant to all.
Mary is survived by her children, Billy Calvert (Lori), Angela Kelly (Owen), Joe Calvert (Dondi), Ray Calvert (Mitzi), and Dora Thompson-Truman, twelve grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Lawanda Wyatt and Gene Bohard, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by two husbands, Kenneth Thompson and Harold Brimer, three children, Deborah Calvert, Michael Calvert, and Richard Calvert, parents, Carl and Vivian Bohard, and grandson William Calvert.
Interment to be announced at a later date.
