You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mary L. Longest
0 entries

Mary L. Longest

August 1. 2020

  • 0

Mary L. Longest, 91, of Santa Maria, passed away August 1, 2020. Arrangements are in the care of Magner - Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. www.magnermaloney.com

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Longest as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News