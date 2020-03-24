Mary Kathaleen Richmond passed away March 16th at the age of 90. Mary Kay was born in LeMars, Iowa on 3/25/29 to Clifford and Mary Lee. Her mother passed away soon after her birth. She was raised by her aunt, Nina Lee, and came to Los Angeles when she was about 10 years old.

She met her husband, Bud, when they were in junior high school, dated through high school, and married in 1950. They would have been married 70 years in May. They lived in Lawndale, CA before moving to Santa Maria in 1994.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband, Bud, of Santa Maria, sons Dan (Patti) of Hayden, ID, Jay (Janda) of Lawndale, CA, Dean (Cindy) of Camarillo, and daughter, Donna Nance (Bob) of Orcutt. She was Granny to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her Aunt Nina, brother, Orville, and sisters, Marion and Mildred.

Mary Kay was a talented seamstress and prize winning quilter, having quilts featured in national quilt shows, magazines and calendars. Her quilts numbered in the hundreds and are treasured by family and friends all over the country. Mary Kay excelled at whatever other crafts she tried, including knitting, crocheting, embroidery, braiding rugs, wood carving, refinishing furniture, and mosaic work.

At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements will be handled by The Neptune Society.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Richmond as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.