Mary B. Heiberger passed on February 9, 2021 at age 96 in Ventura, California. She was born on July 10, 1924 as Mary B. Ackenback in Baltimore MD.
On February 4, 1950, she married George B. Heiberger, also of Baltimore , Maryland.
They lived in Maryland, Alabama, Arkansas, Nebraska, Florida, and California while her husband was on active duty in the U.S. Air Force. They settled in Santa Maria, California in July 1964.
She was employed with Security Pacific National Bank from 1964 to 1969. She then took a position with the Santa Maria Country Club in February 1969, retiring as Office Manager in October 1984. She worked part time until January 2005 and retired at age 80.
Survivors include four sons: George B. Heiberger, Jr., Santa Maria CA; William P. Heiberger, Chandler AZ; Charles F. Heiberger, Ventura CA; and John J. Heiberger, White City OR.; 14 Grandchildren; 25 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great-Great Grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George, on September 11, 1970.
