Mary Gray Conners passed away peacefully on New Year 's Eve. We are certain angels are rejoicing.
She is survived by her son, Henry Gray Cook, her step-sons John and Jim Averitt and her Conners family.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Bethania Lutheran Church Emergency Food Fund that is providing food locally during the current Covid crisis.
Mary contributed to and participated in many local causes, including the Santa Ynez Valley Humane Society, the Solvang "We Support the Troops", the Santa Barbara Zoo, Meals on Wheels, the Santa Barbara Recording for the Blind, the Solvang Library, volunteering during Danish Days and countless times she cared for a person or family in need of help or encouragement. We know that she would be honored if you would think of her and contribute or volunteer for any of these causes or any others that care for people or animals in need.
No services are planned at this time. She will rest along with her mother, father and other members of her family at the cemetery in Fosterville, Tennessee.
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors
