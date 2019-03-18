Mary Frances “Bunny” Smith, was born on June 11, 1931 and died unexpectedly, surrounded by her family, on March 14, 2019, at the age of 87.
Bunny was an Irish firecracker, with a quick wit, who loved to laugh and joke. She loved roses, reading, and dancing. She was warm and genuine, caring and honest, selfless and loyal. Her completely non-judgmental character was especially endearing and valued. Beyond all else, she loved her family and friends. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out.
Bunny graduated Cum Laude from Cal Poly SLO (top 10%), earning a BA in English, while raising her five children. She was a Phi Kappa Phi member, and went on to teach at Alvin, Dunlap, Alice Shaw, and Rice Elementary schools. A devoted Catholic, she attended St. Louis de Montfort Church in Orcutt, CA.
Bunny is lovingly remembered by her five children: Kathy (Tom) Dunn of Mansfield, TX; Cynthia Collinge of Santa Maria, CA; Robert (Debbie) Smith of Las Vegas, NV; Christopher (Sharon) Smith of Santa Maria, CA; and Kevin (Tisha) Smith of Las Vegas, NV. She is also remembered by her grandchildren: John Dunn, Chris Dunn, Kristen, Heather, and Bobby Collinge, Chris Smith, Bobby (Wendy), Danielle, Krysten, and Matthew Smith, and Dylan and Joey Smith, 6 great grandchildren, and extended family, friends, and loving caretakers.
Bunny was preceded in death in 1987 by her husband, Robert E. Smith, and earlier by her parents, Ester and Michael Roche. She was the eldest and last of the “Roche” girls; Patty Roche of Elmira, NY, Sheila Litz of Pocono, PA, Geraldine Noteware of Overland Park, KS, and Ann Marie Savino of Oswego, IL – all born and raised in Pittston, PA
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Dalmendray and all the wonderfully caring staff in Telemetry at Marian Hospital for their caring, dedication, and skill.
We were honored by Bunny's mere presence in our lives and are so very grateful for the time we had with her. She was loved very deeply, and we miss her already.
On Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00pm, there will be a service at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary Chapel, 1003 East Stowell Rd. Interment will follow at Santa Maria Cemetery.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
