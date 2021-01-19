Mary Fishel Allington passed away on January 13, 2021. She was born in Chicago on October 15, 1929. She moved to Arcola in 1935, with her parents, Dr. John Virgil and Florence Mary Brown Fishel. She attended local grade and high schools, graduating in 1947. In 1951 she graduated from Eastern Illinois University with a BS in Education and taught in Villa Grove and Tuscola High Schools. On April 21, 1956 she married Robert Allington of Chillicothe; they moved to California in 1959 with their two children. She worked for the Sunnyvale Chamber of Commerce and in the guidance department at both Sunnyvale and Fremont High Schools. They retired to Santa Maria in 1992, and Mary had many volunteer jobs in the community, ranging from greeting people at the courthouse to reading to kindergartners. They have two children, Greg Allington of Santa Maria, and Suzanne Serr of Granada Hills, as well as six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
