Mary Ellen Sanchez (Gauna), 64, of Santa Maria, passed away peacefully in her home on May 26, 2020 in Lompoc, Ca. She was raised in Santa Maria. Went to Santa Maria High School and later in life graduated from Allan Hancock College with a CNA certificate. She loved doing the work she did with her clients.

She was a strong, funny, loving, beautiful woman that was beloved by her family, grandchildren, and friends. Being a mother and grandmother was her greatest gift in life. She loved to BBQ, take rides to the beach, and cook for her family. Best known for her amazing cakes, and her talent in the kitchen. Her Christian life was as beautiful as the flowers that she loved so well, and her influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

She is survived by her partner of 19 years John Marino, Children: Phillip Sanchez Jr. (Lilia), and Michelle Wiant (Jon). Grandchildren: Monique Sanchez, Sabrina Sanchez, Gabriel Sanchez, Curtis Wiant, Haley Wiant, and Hannah Wiant, Siblings: Jesse Gauna, Paul Gauna, Henry Gauna, Richard Gauna, Robert Gauna, Vincent Gauna, Susan Gauna, Patsy Guerrero Gauna, and Belinda Fontana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jesus and Teresa Gauna and her brother Esequiel Gauna.

In her honor there will be a celebration of life at a later date

