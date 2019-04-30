Beloved, Mother, Sister, Grandmother, Great-grandmother and friend; Mary Elizabeth Mendoza, DOB: May 28, 1945 – Gone to be with the Lord on April 9, 2019. Born in Carpentaria and raised on the Central West Coast. Preceded in death; Father; Frank Mendoza, Mother; Gloria Dolores Cordero Mendoza; Brother; Frankie Mendoza, Son; Edward Esquivel. Survived by Sister; Linda Mendoza, Angelina Velasco. Brother; Daniel Mendoza. Daughters; Gloria Alma Esquivel Lopez, Viola Esquivel Torres and Irma Elizabeth Esquivel Guzman; 8-grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren.
Mary attended Vista Del Mar Elementary School in Gaviota and Lompoc High School. She was a single parent working many full-time jobs including Information Magnetics Inc., Electrician Technician Supervisor, until her accident.
She lived in Grants Pass, Oregon over 35 years where she loved raising miniature horses and enjoyed the outdoors. Her love for her family was apparent as she gave of her heart, time and not afraid to show her emotions. Daily she dealt with health problems and chronic physical pain, but never wanted it to show. She overcame many obstacles pressing through by daily putting her trust in God. She'd say, “It's not going to beat me, everything's in divine order”. She was full of life; creative, loved to dance, sing, sew and just being silly. Those who knew her best, understood Mary had no filters and liked to make people laugh. She brought joy and humor into the most difficult situations.
Celebration of Life, Sat May 25 2019, 11a – 12:30p at Pacific Christian Center, 3435 Santa Maria Way, SM, CA 93454. Potluck 1-4p Los Alamos Park #B. We'd love for you to join us.
Mary, a proud Native American woman; Descendent of Grandfather; Manuel Cordero and Grandmother; Irene Valencia Cordero, loved the people, Smuwich Language and the life of the culture. In honor of her and our native Chumash ancestors; in lieu of flowers, please donate to the Coastal Band of the Chumash Nation, P.O. Box 4464, Santa Barbara, CA 93140.
She will be terribly missed and her beautiful spirit lives on in our hearts and forever in eternity.
