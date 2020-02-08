Mary Elizabeth Mager, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA following a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.
The Rosary and Funeral Mass for Mary will be held this Friday, February 14th at 12:30pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 298 S. Thompson Avenue, Nipomo, CA.
Mary was born in New York City on January 4, 1937, the second of 7 children born to Harold and Mary Fessel. She graduated from St. Patrick's Cathedral High School in 1955. On September 6,1958 she married Alfred Kurt Mager. They were married for 61 years. Together they raised 3 children in northern New Jersey. Mary and Al moved their family to Southern California in 1977, living in Huntington Beach until their retirement to Nipomo, CA in 1998.
Mary is survived by her husband Al, son Al Jr and his wife Kelly, daughter Marie and her husband Scott, and daughter Karen, as well as 4 grandchildren: Mikayla, Hunter, Amanda, and Danielle.
Service information
12:30PM-1:00PM
298 S. Thompson
Nipomo, CA 93444
1:00PM-2:00PM
298 S. Thompson
Nipomo, CA 93444
2:45PM
101 Bridge St
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
