Mary Elizabeth Mager
0 entries

Mary Elizabeth Mager

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Elizabeth Mager

Mary Elizabeth Mager, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Santa Maria, CA following a short illness. She was surrounded by her loving family.

The Rosary and Funeral Mass for Mary will be held this Friday, February 14th at 12:30pm at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 298 S. Thompson Avenue, Nipomo, CA.

Mary was born in New York City on January 4, 1937, the second of 7 children born to Harold and Mary Fessel. She graduated from St. Patrick's Cathedral High School in 1955. On September 6,1958 she married Alfred Kurt Mager. They were married for 61 years. Together they raised 3 children in northern New Jersey. Mary and Al moved their family to Southern California in 1977, living in Huntington Beach until their retirement to Nipomo, CA in 1998.

Mary is survived by her husband Al, son Al Jr and his wife Kelly, daughter Marie and her husband Scott, and daughter Karen, as well as 4 grandchildren: Mikayla, Hunter, Amanda, and Danielle.

To send flowers to the family of Mary Mager, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 14
Rosary
Friday, February 14, 2020
12:30PM-1:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
298 S. Thompson
Nipomo, CA 93444
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Rosary begins.
Feb 14
Memorial Mass
Friday, February 14, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
298 S. Thompson
Nipomo, CA 93444
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Memorial Mass begins.
Feb 14
Burial
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:45PM
Old Mission Catholic Cemetery
101 Bridge St
San Luis Obispo, CA 93401
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Burial begins.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News