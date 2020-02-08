Mary Elizabeth Mager

Mary was born in New York City on January 4, 1937, the second of 7 children born to Harold and Mary Fessel. She graduated from St. Patrick's Cathedral High School in 1955. On September 6,1958 she married Alfred Kurt Mager. They were married for 61 years. Together they raised 3 children in northern New Jersey. Mary and Al moved their family to Southern California in 1977, living in Huntington Beach until their retirement to Nipomo, CA in 1998.