Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Fitts passed away in Lompoc, CA on Sunday, November 17, 2019. Betty was born in San Francisco, CA on December 3, 1935 but at a very young age moved to her mother's hometown of Santa Barbara, CA. Betty was a sixth generation Californian and appreciated her Santa Barbara heritage as a descendent of the Romero family who date back to the founding of El Presidio de Santa Barbara built by Spain in 1782. During high school, Betty's family moved from Santa Barbara to Lompoc where she would live for the rest of her life. She graduated from Lompoc High School in 1955 and married the father of her five children, Douglas Fitts in 1956. Her family was her “heart's treasure,” and she dearly loved each one of them. She is survived by son Michael Fitts (Karen) of Santa Barbara, CA, grandchildren, Katie and Taylor, daughter Susan Wyatt of The Dalles, OR, grandsons, Keith and Kevin, daughter Karen Christensen (Mark) of Newcastle, CA, grandchildren Erin and Peter, son Matthew Fitts (Ysabel) of San Bernardino, CA, grandchildren, Matthew Jr, Anthony, Kylie and Emily and daughter Kristine Amason (Jerry) of Smithville, TX, granddaughters, Samantha and Melissa. Betty is also survived by six great grandchildren, her sisters, Bridget Cass of Mesquite, NV and Willa Olson of Hartland, WI and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Focusing on her home and young family for many years, Betty eventually ventured beyond “The House of Fitts” and enjoyed working for the Lompoc Flower Festival Association, Moore's Department Store, Vicky's Attic and, for over 25 years, Lester's Carpet & Interiors before retiring in 2011. For decades, Betty followed the varied sports careers of her children and grandchildren at the youth, high school, college and even professional levels. She was always proud of and interested in their many achievements both on and off the sporting fields. She was an avid reader and enjoyed movies, opera music, gardening and decorating. Betty loved to cook for her family (they will miss her rhubarb pies and albondigas soup and many other tasty dishes). She was a long-time member of La Purisima Catholic Church. A memorial mass will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10 AM at La Purisima Catholic Church, 213 West Olive Avenue, Lompoc. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Betty's memory be sent to Assisted Home Health and Hospice, 302 North Milpas Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
