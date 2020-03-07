Mary E. Nickell

Mary Nickell, age 90 of Orcutt, CA passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 20, 2020. Both her son, Kirby C. Nickell II and her daughter, Sonja D. Sanders were with her when she went into eternity, each holding one of her hands.
Mary was born Aug. 3, 1929 in Manson, Tennessee to Charles and Alta Allred. She had an older brother, Willis and a younger sister, Nella. Mary was the last surviving member of her birth family.
Mary lived a full life. Her earliest career was as a nurse in a mental hospital near Wright- Patterson AFB in Ohio. There she met her husband of 28 years, Kirby (Nick) Nickell. The military life took them many places, stationed overseas as well as Sacramento, CA where in 1961 their son was born and Plattsburgh, New York where their daughter was born in 1966. In 1967 they were stationed to Vandenberg AFB where her husband retired from the military in order to raise their children on the Central Coast. Mary loved kids and touched the lives of countless youth, as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts or as a Camp Fire Girl Leader. In the summers she regularly took her two kids and several of their friends camping or for day trips to the local beaches, lakes or pool. Her love of children led her to run an in-home day care for 20 years, she loved and cared for all of the kids she was entrusted with. When Mary became a Grandma, she invested herself fully in the daily lives of her grandchildren, she loved having them while their parents worked or any other time, attending school functions and their many sporting events. Mary spent the next 17 years as a demonstrator at Albertson's handing out food samples and coupons to customers, visiting with them and making many friends.
Mary loved to travel and went on many adventures exploring the United States with her sister or best friends, Dave and Jo Patterson. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her yard. She also loved crafts of all sorts. Most of all Mary loved her kids and grandkids. She gave of herself tirelessly to her loved ones and was the constant, supportive fiercely protective, cheerleader in their lives.
She is survived by her two children, Kirby C. Nickell II (Tammy) and Sonja D. Sanders, both of Orcutt, her 8 grandchildren, Tyke Norris of Orcutt, CA., Matthew (Kelsie) Norris also of Orcutt, Mallory Norris of Mountain Home, ID., Karly (Matt) Villasenor of Portland, OR., Katie Nickell of Atascadero, CA., Lucas Sanders of Baton Rouge, LA., Teagan Danner of Grants Pass, OR., and Mason Nickell of Grants Pass, OR., and two great-grandchildren, Averie and Hunter Norris of Orcutt, CA.
Mary is and always will greatly missed and is the warmest memory in all our lives. We know she has been reunited with her mother and father and other family and waits for us to all be together again in heaven, our forever home with her and our Savior, Jesus Christ.
