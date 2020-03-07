Mary E. Nickell

Mary lived a full life. Her earliest career was as a nurse in a mental hospital near Wright- Patterson AFB in Ohio. There she met her husband of 28 years, Kirby (Nick) Nickell. The military life took them many places, stationed overseas as well as Sacramento, CA where in 1961 their son was born and Plattsburgh, New York where their daughter was born in 1966. In 1967 they were stationed to Vandenberg AFB where her husband retired from the military in order to raise their children on the Central Coast. Mary loved kids and touched the lives of countless youth, as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts or as a Camp Fire Girl Leader. In the summers she regularly took her two kids and several of their friends camping or for day trips to the local beaches, lakes or pool. Her love of children led her to run an in-home day care for 20 years, she loved and cared for all of the kids she was entrusted with. When Mary became a Grandma, she invested herself fully in the daily lives of her grandchildren, she loved having them while their parents worked or any other time, attending school functions and their many sporting events. Mary spent the next 17 years as a demonstrator at Albertson's handing out food samples and coupons to customers, visiting with them and making many friends.