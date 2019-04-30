Mary Consuelo Almaguer passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 23rd; she was 95 years old. Mary was born in El Centro, California on August 15th, 1923. Mary moved to Guadalupe, CA as a child. This was where she later met and married her husband, Tony Torres Almaguer. They were married in 1939.
She was an active member of the Guadalupe Catholic Church throughout her life. Even as a teenager, Mary volunteered in Guadalupe with 4-H because she had a passion for inspiring and uplifting children. Here, she taught various classes teaching children how to sew and cook; it gave her immense pride to watch children cultivate new skills. Continuing to pursue this passion, she later worked at Mary Buren Elementary as a teaching assistant to further nurture the youth of Guadalupe.
Mary was well known in the Guadalupe community for her generosity and commitment to aiding others. She often assisted with community activities like fundraising and making food for various events. Mary's hobbies included gardening, sewing, and crocheting, all of which were vital to her. She particularly loved visiting nearby nurseries and fabric stores in her spare time. Mary enjoyed sewing dolls and embroidery for her family and friends.
Mary was crowned Queen of the 16th of September in Guadalupe, which was a celebration of Mexican Independence Day, in 1937. Often, Mary could be seen riding around town with her late husband, Tony, in his well-known red VW Beetle, Herbie.
Mary is survived by her children: Dolores (Tom) McNeil and grandchildren Kathleen and Charles (great granddaughters Eavan and Claire); Tony (Stephanie) Almaguer and grandsons Patrick and Stephen (Tawny) and great-granddaughter, Maren. Rosalie (Anthony) White and grandsons Ken (great grandsons Logan and Gavin) and Jason (Lindsay) and great granddaughters Lucy and Frances; Cynthia (Eric) Silver and grandsons Nicholas and Ian; Nancy Almaguer and granddaughter Kalyn (Siavash) (great granddaughters Morgan and Evelyn.) Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband Tony Torres Almaguer; siblings Henry (Toby) Hernandez and Jose Hernandez.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at Tina's Gentle Care of Santa Maria for their years of dedicated assistance.
The viewing will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday, May 3rd at 4:00 pm followed by a Rosary Service at 5:00 pm. On Saturday, May 4th there will be a brief viewing beginning at 9:30 am with a Funeral service at 10:00 am at the Chapel of Dudley-Hoffman Mortuary in Santa Maria. Following the service will be the burial at the Guadalupe Cemetery. A reception will follow the burial.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
