Mary Carol Magee (Bartholemy), 60-year resident of Santa Maria, California, died peacefully in her home on Saturday, August 11, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. Mary Carol was born in Portland, Oregon on October 14, 1931, to Alfred Edward (Gottsacker) Bartholemy and Carol (Grant) Bartholemy. Mary Carol loved growing up in Portland with her large extended family and two brothers Barth and Paul. It was a point of sadness for Mary Carol that both brothers preceded her in death, younger brother Paul in 2000 and older brother Barth in 2010.
Mary Carol attended Portland Catholic schools and graduated with honors from St. Mary's Academy in 1949. Later that fall, with the same confidence she exhibited all her life, Mary Carol boarded a train and headed to San Jose, California to attend San Jose State University as a journalism major. Mary Carol thrived as a Spartan and was active in her sorority Alpha Chi Omega forging many dear and lifelong friendships.
After college, Mary Carol lived in San Francisco and worked at Mergenthaler Linotype Company. In the course of her business, she met Robert (Bob) Magee, a young newspaper executive, who she married in 1956. Within two years Bob was named publisher of the Santa Maria Times, and the couple settled in the Santa Maria Valley. Mary Carol played a key role in the growth of the community through the years and was proud to be a Santa Marian.
Mary Carol and Bob had five children though they lost infant daughter Carol Jean to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 1958. Mary Carol loved being mom to her sons, David, Jim, and Rob, and daughter Nancy. She enthusiastically supported the activities of her children never missing a swim meet, football or basketball game, track meet, or music lesson. She managed a hectic schedule with grace and humor and often stepped into leadership roles when needed. One example was her service as the first female president of the St. Joseph High School Booster club, a position she filled for nearly eight years.
In 1979 Mary Carol returned to formal employment in a temporary position with Santa Barbara County. This led to Mary Carol's 23-year career as Immunization Program Administrator for the Santa Barbara County Health Department. Mary Carol was a passionate advocate for children's health and in 1998 was honored as Public Health Professional of the Year.
Mary Carol is survived by her four children, David (Jean O' Donnell) of Stuttgart Germany, Nancy (Half Moon Bay), Jim (San Diego), and Rob (Santa Barbara), three grandchildren, Sean Magee of Stuttgart Germany and Noah and Travis Harper of San Diego, step granddaughter Jennifer Fischer Owusu of Stuttgart Germany (Junior) and their son Jaden, sisters-in-law Patricia Bartholemy (Barth) and LuAnn Thornton Bartholemy (Paul) and 14 nieces and nephews between the Bartholemy and Magee families.
Family and friends of Mary Carol are invited to attend a memorial mass on October 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church (1190 E. Clark Avenue, Santa Maria, CA) immediately followed by a reception at the Santa Maria Inn (801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria, CA)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be directed to the St. Joseph High School Scholarship Fund c/o Scholarship Director, Father Ed Jalbert, St. Joseph High School, 4120 S. Bradley Road, Santa Maria, CA 93455.
