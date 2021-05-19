Mary C. Lopez 86 of Santa Maria was called home to our Lord on May 13, 2021. Mary was born on November 2, 1934 to Alfonso and Virginia Chavez. Raised in Los Alamos, CA, Mary was the eldest of 6 siblings. She attended local schools. She was a homemaker and loving mother to her 5 Children. Mary had a (BIG HEART) and was loved by many. Mary enjoyed traveling with the Santa Maria Senior 's Club. Mary 's favorite trips were to Laughlin Nevada, Las Vegas Nevada and Chumash Casino.
Mary is survived by her Husband of 70 years Freddie Lopez Sr, Sons, Freddie Lopez Jr (Maria), Steven Lopez (Rosemary), Andy Lopez (Patty), Daughter Connie Ferrel (Bob), Grandchildren, Josie Rodriguez (Cesar) of Guadalupe, Arnold Lopez (Lacy), Luis Lopez, Rena Padilla (Slade) of Las Vegas Nevada, Andrew Lopez Jr, Brittany Lopez, Bobby Ferrel Jr, Mary Ferrel, Great Grandchildren, Alyssa Rodriguez, Anthony Rodriguez, Ava Marie Lopez, Adrian Matthew Lopez, Destiny Lopez, Kaija Talbot, Slade Talbot, Joseph Andrew Lopez and Breanna Aria Robles, Brother, Martin Chavez and last living Aunt, Esther Villegas.
Mary is preceded in death by Parents, Alfonso and Virginia Chavez, Son, Ruben Lopez, Infant Daughter, Mary Lopez, Granddaughter, Breanna Lopez, Sisters, Isabel Reasner, Dorothy Falcon, Rena Wheat, Brothers, Ray Chavez, Infant Joseph Chavez.
Services will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary, 1003 E Stowell Rd, Santa Maria, CA 93454 on Friday, May 21, 2021. Private Visitation at 10:00 am, Service and Public Viewing at 11:00 am followed by a burial at the Santa Maria Cemetery at 12pm.
