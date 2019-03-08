Mary "Betty" Iliff

Betty Iliff, 95, passed away on March 6, 2019 to join her beloved husband Jim and many loved ones.
She was born in Salinas, California on December 30, 1923, where she lived until marrying the love of her life, Jim Iliff, on March 15, 1944. They lived in Kansas and New Mexico as Jim was being trained as a pilot for B 29's during WWII. After the war ended they lived briefly in Berkley, California, while Jim completed college. Then they moved to Santa Maria where Jim was growing a Fertilizer business, NH3 Service, Co.
When Betty was a young child, she would travel from Salinas south to the Imperial Valley and her family would stop at Waller Park for a rest and picnic. She said - someday I will live in Santa Maria! And there she lived happily in Santa Maria for 70 years raising her family.
She was the heart, soul and glue of her family. Always involved as her 5 children were growing up - volunteering at St. Mary's School, leader for Cub Scouts and Camp Fire girls, St. Joseph's Booster Club and more. Additional interests and clubs she belonged to are Minerva Club, Emanon Club, Catholic Daughters, and sewing groups.
Family activities were most important to her. Camping and water-skiing fun at Lake Nacimiento full of great family fun! She was one organized lady with packing and planning ahead! We all have wonderful memories there!
Betty enjoyed 50 years of golfing. There were many golfing trips with Jim and their friends, tournaments and Ladies Day at the Santa Maria Country Club.
Knitting was another favorite hobby. She always had a project by her side. She also knit an adult size blanket when they turned 21.
Betty is survived by her children Cathy (Mick) Kovarik, Marilyn (Barry) Dorr, Margaret (Bill) Fleischhauer, Larry (Michele) Iliff, David (Lora) Iliff. She has 17 beautiful grandchildren and 26 lovely great grandchildren and 4 great, great grandchildren and her brother-in-law Dean Key
She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, sister Lucille Key, and grandson SFC James A. Fleischhauer.
Visitation will be held at Dudley Hoffman Mortuary on Monday, March 11 at 5 pm followed by a Rosary at 6 pm led by Father John Mayhew.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday March 12 at 9:30 at St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, celebrated by Father Mayhew and concelebrated by Monsignor Colberg, followed by burial beside her Jim at the Santa Maria Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to St. Mary of the Assumption School (memo: for Field Trips and/or Arts) 424 E Cypress St., Santa Maria, CA 93454. Or make a donation to a charity of your choice in her name.
