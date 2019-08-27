Mary Beitler (Hertzog) Leutloff, 97, of Santa Maria, California died peacefully at home on August 21, 2019. A proud veteran of the Korean War, a lifelong supporter of the arts and a passionate pianist, Mary was devoted to her family, providing them with crucial support and encouragement. Mary loved to have family members visit her in her beloved California.
Mary was born in Rockland Township, Berks County, Pennsylvania, the second of Jacob W. Hertzog and Beulah K. (Beitler) Hertzog's seven children. After graduating from Kutztown High School, Mary earned a degree from St. Joseph's Hospital Nursing School in Reading. She had a fulfilling career as a registered nurse, working in hospital wards and operating rooms, eventually becoming an operating room nursing supervisor. Mary pursued advanced nursing studies and worked in hospitals in New York City and Texas.
In 1950, Mary was commissioned as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force. She served as a base hospital nurse before becoming a flight nurse, caring for wounded soldiers during medical evacuations from battlefields in Korea to Japan, Guam, Wake, and Hawaii. In 1954, Mary was honorably discharged from the Air Force; she married her husband, Wayne E. Leutloff, that same year. Wayne predeceased her in 2000.
Mary played the piano and sang from childhood and studied music throughout her life. She sang in an industrial choir in Reading, PA, and performed as a soloist for weddings. In addition to music, languages and literature gave her great joy. After getting married, Mary continued to take courses in colleges near to where they lived. When Mary and Wayne moved to Santa Maria in 1960, Mary enthusiastically continued her studies; in 1976 she earned an Associate of Arts degree in Language Arts at Allan Hancock College. Mary also became an ardent supporter of the arts, in particular, her beloved Santa Maria Philharmonic Society, and other worthwhile charitable organizations.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers Roy and Gene and her sister Elsie Pavel. She is survived by her sister Grace Hemerly, her brothers Albert and Larry (Sue), and by her nieces and nephews and their children.
A memorial celebration of Mary's life will be held in Pennsylvania at a future date. Anyone wishing to honor Mary may make a donation to the House Ear Institute in Los Angeles, the scholarship fund of the Allan Hancock College Foundation, or to a trusted veterans organization.
To leave a condolence note for the family, visit www.dudleyhoffmanmortuary.com
Dudley-Hoffman
Mortuary & Crematory
(805) 922-8463
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Leutloff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
