Mary Arguijo
0 entries

Mary Arguijo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Arguijo

Mary Arguijo left this world suddenly on 5/10/20. She is now pain free and reunited with her husband Lucio, her mother Alvina, her son Eddie, & daughter Cathy in heaven. Mary was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, & Friend. Her joy in life was to take care of her 11 children & numerous grandchildren. Mary was a Selfless person who loved all around her. She would give all that she had for others because that's simply the kind of person she was. Mary had a green thumb for roses but she could make anything grow. We will miss her blunt personality, and how she watched her novelas & cowboy shows. We will never forget how much she loved her sweets.

Mary is survived by her Daughters & Sons; Dee Dee Yubeta, Ruth Yubeta, Martin Mendoza, Lucio Argujio Jr. (Olga), Marylou Salinas (Thomas) Gilbert Arguijo, Lorenzo, Robert, & Teresa Valencia (David Valencia).

Due to Covid-19 We will only be having a burial at Santa Maria Cemetery on 5/14/2020 @ 11am. If you would like to attend please wear a mask & practice social distancing. Thank you.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Arguijo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News