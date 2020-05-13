Mary Arguijo left this world suddenly on 5/10/20. She is now pain free and reunited with her husband Lucio, her mother Alvina, her son Eddie, & daughter Cathy in heaven. Mary was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, & Friend. Her joy in life was to take care of her 11 children & numerous grandchildren. Mary was a Selfless person who loved all around her. She would give all that she had for others because that's simply the kind of person she was. Mary had a green thumb for roses but she could make anything grow. We will miss her blunt personality, and how she watched her novelas & cowboy shows. We will never forget how much she loved her sweets.
Mary is survived by her Daughters & Sons; Dee Dee Yubeta, Ruth Yubeta, Martin Mendoza, Lucio Argujio Jr. (Olga), Marylou Salinas (Thomas) Gilbert Arguijo, Lorenzo, Robert, & Teresa Valencia (David Valencia).
Due to Covid-19 We will only be having a burial at Santa Maria Cemetery on 5/14/2020 @ 11am. If you would like to attend please wear a mask & practice social distancing. Thank you.
