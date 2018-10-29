Mary Anne Ruffoni passed away peacefully on October 22, 2018 in Santa Maria, CA with family by her side. She was born on June 11, 1941 in San Diego. She is survived by her two beloved sons and daughters-in-law, John & Nila Ruffoni and Daniel & Emi Ruffoni, as well as her 4 grandchildren-Joseph, Alexandra, Elise and Erica. Mary worked for many years as a manager of the Black Angus restaurant in Santa Maria and San Diego until she relocated back to Santa Maria to be closer to her family. There she managed one of her son's business locations until she retired. Mary loved spending time with her family and dog, Sadie, going to the movies, planting and maintaining a beautiful garden, playing bunko and dominos with her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held privately at a future date among her closest family and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.