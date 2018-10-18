Mary Ann “Myra” Groves, age 87, went to be with her Lord on Monday, October 15, 2018. She passed away at her home in Santa Maria, CA surrounded by her family. She was born on February 12, 1931 in Derry, Northern Ireland to James and Mary Jane Watson. She was the oldest of ten siblings. On July 30,1950, she married Kenneth Groves in Montreal, Canada. Together, they had three children: Thomas Marshall, Kimberly Marie and Catherine Shannon.
Myra was an active member of St. Mary's of Assumption Catholic Church. She was an active member of the Legion of Mary and Eucharistic minister to the elderly. She was known for her great faith and devotion to Jesus and the Blessed Mother.
She received an AA degree at Allan Hancock College in 1978. She worked as an Instructional Assistant for the Santa Maria Bonita School District for over 25 years.
She belonged to the Daughters of the British Empire and made many lasting friendships. She was known for her hospitality of making a hot pot of Irish tea.
Myra loved spending time in Carpinteria with family and friends including longtime friends Pat and Mary; playing scrabble, doing her crossword puzzles, and reading a book on the beach. She loved the theatre and volunteered as an usher for the PCPA for several years. She had a love for playing Bingo at the Elks and Chumash.
Myra was preceded in death by her son Thomas Marshall Groves (May 2011); survived by her beloved husband; Kenneth Groves; of 58 years, daughters and families; Kimberly and Kenneth Kuphaldt, Shannon and Tracy Trentine; and her 3 grandchildren; Patrick, Joseph and Cherie. She is also survived by her four sisters and their families: Sadie, Martha, Rosita, and Eileen.
The Groves Family would like to thank mom and dad's special angels: Teresa, Raina, and Maria for their continued care and support.
Recitation of the Holy Rosary begins at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at St. Mary's Assumption Church. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10:00 am Thursday, October 25, 2018, which will also be held at St. Mary's of Assumption.
Arrangements are in the care of Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory. Sympathy notes and words of support may be expressed at www.magnermaloney.com.
Magner-Maloney Funeral Home and Crematory
600 East Stowell Road, Santa Maria, CA 93454
Phone: 805-925-2753 Fax: 805-922-4930
