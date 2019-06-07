Long time Santa Maria resident Mary A. Hill Lowther, 62, entered into her eternal reward after a lengthy illness, on May, 9, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 9, 1956 at Lockbourne AFB in Ohio. Mary was also known as "the Vanilla Lady” and sold Watkins Products for many years. Prior to that Mary worked in retail and at Bank of America. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Eugene (SMSgt, USAF, ret.) and Rosemary Hill; Two brothers Timothy and Gregory Hill and a niece Rhiannon. She is survived by her husband of 32 years Kent Lowther (USAF,ret.); brothers Patrick (wife, Mary) & Terence (wife, Linda) Hill ; sisters Carol Hill Bintz (husband, Tim) and Barbara Hill Edwards (husband, Doug), as well as her Sisters in Law Julie Cain Hill and Andrea Prescott. Mary is also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Mary was a loving and generous person to her family and friends. She also loved her pets which she adopted from the Santa Maria valley SPCA.
Per Mary's wishes there will be no services held and in lieu of flowers for those that would like to remember her in a special way, memorial donations may be made to your local SPCA or animal shelter.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.