Martin Waldemar Steyer

The Rev. Martin W. Steyer, retired Lutheran Minister who served as Pastor Emeritus at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, Santa Maria, CA, and most recently was a member of Bethania Lutheran Church, Solvang, CA, died peacefully October 17, 2020 at Atterdag Village of Solvang. He was 92.
Martin was born in Westfield, TX to Carl and Minnie Steyer. Martin attended St. John's College in Winfield, KS, where he met the love of his life, Teddi Herrmann. They were married in 1951 and spent 68 years together until Teddis death in 2019. Martin graduated from Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, and served many congregations as a Lutheran Minister throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and California. Assisted by his wife Teddi, Martin served the Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
As a minister, Martin was known for his friendliness. He enjoyed calling on new members and hosting bible study. In his ministry, he served so many people, young and old, from all walks of life. While in St. Louis, he served on the board of youth ministry, and traveled the country with innovative presentations and timely youth dramas. At his home in Atterdag Village, he often cheerfully greeted his visitors, saying Thank you for bringing the sunshine!
Martin enjoyed spending time in nature. He could be silly as well as reverent while hiking in the mountains, beachcombing at the ocean, and hugging trees in the woods. Martin also loved classical music, listening for hours on the stereo that he built himself. He was a fun and loving father.
Martin had a natural talent for fixing things. He framed artwork beautifully and enjoyed gardening. Martin loved cars and took great care of them.
Martin was preceded in death by his wife Teddi, son Peter, brother Larry, and sisters Alice and Eunice. He will be missed by his sister Hilde, children Marty (Patty) Seattle WA; Julie (Tom) of Santa Maria, CA; daughter-in-law Dee, Ventura, CA, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Memorials can be made to Bethania Lutheran Church or Atterdag Village. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors
