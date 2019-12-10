Martin Allen Rump

Martin Rump, beloved husband, father, son, uncle, and brother, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on November 22, 2019. Martin was born on September 14, 1966, in San Gabriel, California to Albert and Irmlind Rump (nee Matthies). He grew up in Santa Barbara where he attended Peabody Elementary and La Colina Jr. High School and graduated with the Class of 1984, from San Marcos High School. After attending Santa Barbara City College, Martin joined the U.S. Army and served as Military Police, performing law enforcement duties on Oahu, Hawaii from 1988 until 1992. While in Hawaii, Martin met the love of his life, Elena (nee Lindborg), to whom he was entirely devoted. Together since 1991, Martin lived with Elena and her family, helping raise their niece Bernice and nephew Kaipo, until they purchased a house in Ewa Beach, Oahu. They married in 1999. In 2007, Martin and Elena moved to the mainland settling first in Santa Barbara, then Memphis, TN. They returned to SB County and lived in Isla Vista, Lompoc, and eventually settled in Santa Maria. Martin loved children and dogs. Because he had always wanted children, the greatest joys in Martin's life came from the births of his son Micah in 2009 and his daughter Matelina in 2010. A super-dedicated father, he spent all of his free time with his children. Martin was a collector of many things, including baseball cards, Star Wars memorabilia, stamps, and coins. He loved playing golf and taking his kids to the beach. He always had a science fiction book in progress. A loyal and committed man, Martin was devoted to his immediate and extended family and had several cherished lifelong friends. Martin is survived by his wife, Elena and his children Micah and Matelina, parents Irmlind and Albert of Santa Barbara, his brother Max (Simone) of Farmington Hills, Michigan, his godchildren Toma Savae and Sheena AA Lindborg, as well as by numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. There will be a Graveside Service at 12:00 P.M., on December 12, 2019, at the new part of the Santa Maria Cemetery, (1501 South College Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93454). A reception lunch will be held at The Quail Meadows West Clubhouse, 866 Whippoorwill Dr., Santa Maria, CA 93455 (off College Rd).
